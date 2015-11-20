Welcome to Zakopane
In addition to outdoor pursuits, Zakopane is known for the size and beauty of its wooden villas, dating from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Some of these now house museums, while others have been converted into hotels or pensions, or remain in private hands.
The father of this craze for all things wooden was the architect Stanisław Witkiewicz (1851–1915), and the first of several magnificent wooden villas that he built in the area, the Willa Koliba, now houses the Museum of Zakopane Style.
Witkiewicz’s creations in the early 20th century helped to establish Zakopane as a haven for painters, poets, writers and composers. Two of the town’s most famous former residents include Witkiewicz’s son, the writer and painter Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz (better known as 'Witkacy'), and the composer Karol Szymanowski.
Zakopane and Tatras Mountains Day Tour from Krakow
Nestled at the foot of the spectacular Tatra mountains, Zakopane is the winter sports capital of Poland and its most famous resort. During the winter, plentiful snow and challenging runs make for excellent skiing while the summer months offer hikers mountain lakes, glacial valleys and waterfalls. The mountains are also home to a unique and diverse range of flora and fauna.Your tour starts with a ride up a funicular railway to the top of Mt. Gubalowka to see a wonderful view of the Tatras.After a short walk around the peak, return down the funicular to visit the oldest part of Zakopane where the old cottages of the mountaineers still stand, surrounded by ash trees and blackened by the sun. These wooden houses and churches were built in the Zakopane style by the remarkable Polish artist, Witkacy.In addition to the traditional mountain architecture, magnificent folk costumes and jewelry have also survived here to this day. To better experience the true Zakopane atmosphere, take a walk along Krupówki, the central mall, lined with restaurants, cafes, boutiques and souvenir shops. Here you will have a lunch break.The last stop in Zakopane is either the Tatra Museum or, on the way back to Krakow, a visit to the lovely old wooden village of Chocholow.
Full-Day Trip to Zakopane from Krakow
After approximately a 2-hour bus drive (with a short break after 1 hour), we will stop in the village of Chochołów, where you will have time to admire the wooden houses from the 19th century made without using a single nail. If we are lucky, we can also visit the workshop of a local artist. From Chochołów, we will head next to Zakopane. Leaving the bus in the city center, we will walk for a few minutes along one of main streets of the city to Villa Koliba, the Museum of Architecture Style of Zakopane. After a 1-hour visit at the museum, we will go to see the oldest wooden church in Zakopane and the ancient cemetery. Assisted by our guide, we will then take a funicular ride up Gubałówka Hill. If the weather is good, you can admire a wonderful view of the Tatry Mountains. Next, we will go on a 20-minute walk through Butorowy Rib to take a chairlift to return down to Zakopane. After a 1.5-hour break for lunch and shopping on Krupówki, a commercial street in Zakopane, we will get back on the bus and go see the ski jump, one of the most popular places for winter sports in Poland. We will then end the tour with seeing the wooden Jaszczurówka Chapel.
ZAKOPANE & SLEIGH RIDE TOUR
If you wish to enjoy winter time in Poland and experience a great winter adventure there is no better option than booking our sleigh ride and Zakopane tour! This whole day tour from Krakow gives you a chance to admire the landscape of the splendid Tatra Mountains covered with snow. First you will visit Zakopane with famous Krupowki, enter the Tatra Museum and admire the beauty of unique architecture. Our driver will take care of you during your tour and will show you the most popular sites of Zakopane – examples of the wooden architecture, Wielka Krokiew ski jump and wooden houses in the Chochołów village. In the meantime you will have time to visit one of the local restaurant to taste delicious, traditional highlanders meals. In the afternoon you will experience full of joy sleigh ride in one of the picturesque valleys. After about 1 hour sleigh ride along the valley, we will organise a bonfire for you. You will be treated with hot sausages, “oscypek” smoked cheese and tea. Sleigh rides near Zakopane are a real adventure. A mountain climate and winter scenery, make you feel like in a fairy tale. Please just know that the sleigh ride is not an activity that we are able to confirm and be 100% sure of it as this is the activity that very much depends on the weather. We cannot confirm for 100% the sleigh ride until we know the weather forecast for the day. We are unable to give you any guarantee that this will happen. However, the mountainous valley in Zakopane in the winter is best location in Poland for it, considering the snow condition. But if there is still not enough snow, we replace sleigh rides with riding the horse-drawn carriage with a bonfire after that. After the sleigh ride, our driver will take you back to your hotel in Krakow. You must know that: The whole 2 hour party includes 1 hour sleigh ride, extended with 1 hour bonfire and refreshments (hot sausage, “oscypek” smoked cheese, bread, tea), The route and the time of the ride may change due to the weather conditions If there is no snow, the organizer provides horse-drawn carriage instead of sleighs By taking this private tour by car you have a guarantee of being taken back and forth directly and in a full comfort. After the tour our driver will take you back to your hotel or to any point within the center of Krakow – following your wish. We are fully licensed for tour and transportation services. All our drivers speak very good English.
ZAKOPANE IN WINTERTIME
After two hour drive along the most picturesque route in Poland that links Krakow and Zakopane we take you on a sightseeing drive, which will include: Stop at Chocholow – a historical village famous for the traditional wooden Highlanders’ cottages Funicular to Gubalowka Mount from Zakopane (alternatively a ski lift working all year) Breathtaking view of the Tatra Mountains from the top of Gubalowka Walk down Krupowki – the finest street in Zakopane Time for shopping at the traditional Highlanders’ market Wooden Church of Our Lady of Czestochowa and Villa Koliba ‘Na Peksowym Brzyzku’ Cemetery – the oldest Zakopane cemetery with beautiful sculptures adoring graves of famous people Great style dining at the traditional restaurant serving typical Highlanders’ food (price of lunch not included) Wielka Krokiew ski jump Stop over at the Chapel in Jaszczurowka – an old wooden church erected in 1906 which is the greatest example of the traditional Highlanders’ style, known as the ‘Zakopane style’
Private Zakopane and Dunajec River Rafting Combo Tour
You will be picked up directly from your Krakow hotel by an English-speaking driver. On the way to the rafting launch point, visit a charming UNESCO-listed inscribed wooden church in Dębno and stop by the castle in Niedzica (entrance and rafting fees not included). The 2-hour rafting trip takes place on the Dunajec River, which forms a natural border between Poland and Slovakia and winds through the Pieniny Mountains. In one spot, the river funnels through a narrow 40-foot (12-meter) bottleneck, and it changes continuously from nobly quiet to shallow mountain rapids. Experience unforgettable leisure rafting on a traditional, wooden raft among the towering cliffs and limestone rock formations. After the rafting trip, a driver will take you to Zakopane, an charming alpine town located in the south of Poland at the foot of the Tatra Mountains. While being the most popular winter sports destination from December to March, the rest of the year Zakopane attracts tourists with its splendid nature, rich folklore, and original culture. Join the many Polish and international visitors who have flocked to Zakopane since the 1870s to admire the beautiful Tatra Mountains and improve their health through hiking and fresh air. During this tour you will also have some free time for lunch (own expense) and shopping at the traditional highlander market. Throughout the day, enjoy the comfort of traveling in a private vehicle and the dedicated attention of your driver.
Private Zakopane Day Tour from Krakow
You will start the tour with a private 2-hour transfer from your hotel or accommodation in Krakow to Zakopane. The first stop will be at Chocholow, a village with traditional wooden houses.Then you will continue with a ride up by car to the top of the Gubalowka Hill, where you will be able to enjoy the panoramic views of the Tatra Mountains and Zakopane. You will be able to descend from the hill by ski-lift or train (tickets to be paid locally - use is optional) or with your driver by car.Your driver will show you later the Brzyzek Cemetery (tickets to be paid locally - entrance is optional) and Krupowki street, the main street in Zakopane, with shops, restaurants and churches worth viewing, where you will have 2 hours of free time.After the tour your driver can drop you off at your hotel or any place in Krakow's city center that you desire.The total duration of this tour including transfers from and back to Krakow is around 8 hours.