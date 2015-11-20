ZAKOPANE & SLEIGH RIDE TOUR

If you wish to enjoy winter time in Poland and experience a great winter adventure there is no better option than booking our sleigh ride and Zakopane tour! This whole day tour from Krakow gives you a chance to admire the landscape of the splendid Tatra Mountains covered with snow. First you will visit Zakopane with famous Krupowki, enter the Tatra Museum and admire the beauty of unique architecture. Our driver will take care of you during your tour and will show you the most popular sites of Zakopane – examples of the wooden architecture, Wielka Krokiew ski jump and wooden houses in the Chochołów village. In the meantime you will have time to visit one of the local restaurant to taste delicious, traditional highlanders meals. In the afternoon you will experience full of joy sleigh ride in one of the picturesque valleys. After about 1 hour sleigh ride along the valley, we will organise a bonfire for you. You will be treated with hot sausages, “oscypek” smoked cheese and tea. Sleigh rides near Zakopane are a real adventure. A mountain climate and winter scenery, make you feel like in a fairy tale. Please just know that the sleigh ride is not an activity that we are able to confirm and be 100% sure of it as this is the activity that very much depends on the weather. We cannot confirm for 100% the sleigh ride until we know the weather forecast for the day. We are unable to give you any guarantee that this will happen. However, the mountainous valley in Zakopane in the winter is best location in Poland for it, considering the snow condition. But if there is still not enough snow, we replace sleigh rides with riding the horse-drawn carriage with a bonfire after that. After the sleigh ride, our driver will take you back to your hotel in Krakow. You must know that: The whole 2 hour party includes 1 hour sleigh ride, extended with 1 hour bonfire and refreshments (hot sausage, “oscypek” smoked cheese, bread, tea), The route and the time of the ride may change due to the weather conditions If there is no snow, the organizer provides horse-drawn carriage instead of sleighs By taking this private tour by car you have a guarantee of being taken back and forth directly and in a full comfort. After the tour our driver will take you back to your hotel or to any point within the center of Krakow – following your wish. We are fully licensed for tour and transportation services. All our drivers speak very good English.