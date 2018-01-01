Padua Tour from Venice

Your tour starts with a stroll through the largest square in Italy, Prato della Valle. During the tour you will have the opportunity to see the Basilica of Saint Anthony, which is one of the most visited religious sites in the world. People not only come for religious purposes, but many individuals also visit because of its beautiful and well preserve artwork, which features five different architectural styles. These styles include Romanesque, Gothic, Byzantine, Renaissance, and Baroque. With your guide, you will stop by the Palazzo della Ragione (palace of justice) to admire the temple of frescos, Piazza dei Signori during which you will gain insight about its name, history, and significance. In addition to checking out the most admired coffee house in Italy, Cafe Pedrocch, which is also know by many of the locals as "no door coffee shop" you will have time to make a final stop by Scrovegni Chapel to see an important masterpiece of Western art by Giotto. You will have time to enjoy a signature coffee in the most beautiful cafe in Italy (own expense) if you would like. A tour to Padua would not be completed without taking a stroll through the Jewish Ghetto and seeing an amphitheater that is older than the Colosseum in Rome. Your guide will then take you back to Venice, unless you choose to spend more time in Padua to visit Zuckermann Palace or Eremitani Civic Museum (these museums are opened every day but Monday and admission is included).