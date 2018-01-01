Welcome to Padua
As a strategic military-industrial centre, Padua became a parade ground for Mussolini speeches, an Allied bombing target and a secret Italian Resistance hub (at its university).
Tuscany, Venice, Milan, Umbria, Lake Como 8-Day Tour from Rome
Your 8-day tour begins in Italy’s capital, Rome, once the heart of the Roman Empire. Fittingly called the Eternal City, Rome has timeless appeal, and during your visit you’ll be bowled over by its array of incredible monuments. Spend two nights here, enjoying independent sightseeing time plus a guided tour.Travel north into Umbria to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Assisi, and then venture into Tuscany – the region typified by rolling hills and sun-drenched vineyards. Tuscany’s leading city, Florence, is your base for two nights, providing you with convenient access to visit the top destinations in this gorgeous region; relax in Siena, see Renaissance art and architecture in Florence and then visit Pisa if you wish.Continue east into the Veneto area and spend two nights in beautiful Venice, discovering its myriad of canals and Gothic palazzos. Admire its delights on a walking tour, visit the islands of Murano, and then discover the neighboring city of Padua. The last part of your tour includes a day in the Italian Lakes, visiting Lake Garda and Lake Como, before staying in Milan overnight. See the city's top attractions, and then finish your tour with a drop-off at Milano Centrale station. Alternatively, make use of a complimentary transfer back to Rome.Please note: The listed price does not include a city tax, payable at the time of hotel check-in. The tax is required by the hotels and is not within our control.
Full-Day Venice to Padua Burchiello Brenta Riviera Boat Cruise
Meet with your guide in Venice in the morning at Riva degli Schiavoni, on the landing stage “Pontile della Pietà”, in front of the Pietà Church (Chiesa della Pietà).Embark and start the cruise towards the Brenta Riviera; presentation of the various Villas seen from the river.Pass along Fusina, through the Moranzani Lock with rising of the water level.Approx at 10:30 am: stop at Malcontenta for the internal guided tour of Villa Foscari called “La Malcontenta”;Continue cruising between villas, villages and swing bridges and presentation during the cruise of the various Villas seen from the river.Attive in Oriago and stop for lunch at the famous restaurant “Il Burchiello” (at own expense); choose between an optional discounted lunch or free time;After lunch, continue your cruise to Mira; stop for the internal guided tour of Villa Widmann or Villa Barchessa Valmarana;Cruising continues between villas, villages and swing bridges and presentation during the cruise of the various Villas seen from the river. Pass through the Mira and Dolo Locks with rising of the water level.Upon arrival in Stra, stop for the internal guided tour of Villa Pisani.At 5.30 pm embark and continue your cruise passing through Stra and Noventa Padovana Locks with rising of the water level. Cruise along the course of the old Venetian burchielli passing in front of the gorgeous and suggestive Villa Giovanelli of Noventa Padovana; cruise to Padova with arrival to the historical 1500’s Burchiello’s Stairway at Portello, ancient river port in the historical centre of Padua, around 7.00 pm.
Brenta Riviera Cruise from Padua to Venice with Lunch
Embark from Padua at 8am from the historical Burchiello’s Stairway at Portello, which is the ancient river port of the city. Cruise along the same course of the old Venetian burchielli of the 18th century, passing the gorgeous Villa Giovanelli at Noventa Padovana along the way. Arrive in Stra at 9:20am with an internal, guided tour of Villa Pisani. After the tour, head towards Dolo and pass through the Dolo Lock. Continue cruising towards Mira with more villas, villages, and swing bridges along the way. There will be a stop at Villa Widmann or Villa Barchessa Valmarana for a guided tour. Next, head towards Oriago for a lunch break at the famous restaurant Il Burchiello. Cruising will continue towards Malcontenta, where you will stop at Villa Foscari, called La Malcontenta, for a guided tour.At 4:30pm, continue cruising towards Moranzani with sightseeing along the river. Heading towards Venice, you will arrive at San Marco at the landing stage around 5:30pm, where your tour concludes.
Padua Tour from Venice
Your tour starts with a stroll through the largest square in Italy, Prato della Valle. During the tour you will have the opportunity to see the Basilica of Saint Anthony, which is one of the most visited religious sites in the world. People not only come for religious purposes, but many individuals also visit because of its beautiful and well preserve artwork, which features five different architectural styles. These styles include Romanesque, Gothic, Byzantine, Renaissance, and Baroque. With your guide, you will stop by the Palazzo della Ragione (palace of justice) to admire the temple of frescos, Piazza dei Signori during which you will gain insight about its name, history, and significance. In addition to checking out the most admired coffee house in Italy, Cafe Pedrocch, which is also know by many of the locals as "no door coffee shop" you will have time to make a final stop by Scrovegni Chapel to see an important masterpiece of Western art by Giotto. You will have time to enjoy a signature coffee in the most beautiful cafe in Italy (own expense) if you would like. A tour to Padua would not be completed without taking a stroll through the Jewish Ghetto and seeing an amphitheater that is older than the Colosseum in Rome. Your guide will then take you back to Venice, unless you choose to spend more time in Padua to visit Zuckermann Palace or Eremitani Civic Museum (these museums are opened every day but Monday and admission is included).
3-Day Northern Italy Tour from Florence: Padua and Venice
See Northern Italy’s top attractions on this 3-day tour from to Padua, Venice and Rome from Florence. Led by an expert guide, your trip includes accommodations in Florence and Venice as well as transportation to Rome, where your journey concludes. Check out the Itinerary for complete trip details.
Transfer Padova to Venice City or Airport and Vice Versa
A standard sedan private transfer service from Padova city to Venice airport or vice versa. Maximum 3 people with one suitcase and one hand luggage each.Arrivals: In case of flight delay, custom controls, lost luggage, etc, we will wait at the airport for 45 minutes since the official landing time. After that we will try to contact you asking whether we should leave or to wait for you. The waiting after 45 minutes will be charged € 15,00/30 minutes. With no advice and in case of no answer we will consider it a no show service and we will leave the airport.Departure: we will need a meeting point (hotel, restaurant, museum, address) and a precise pick-up time. We also need the departure time of your flight(s). We will wait for 20 minutes at the meeting point since the agreed pick-up time. After that, we will try to contact you asking whether to leave or to wait for you. The waiting after 20 minutes will be charged € 15,00/30 minutes. With no advice and in case of no answer we will consider it a no show service and we will leave the meeting point.