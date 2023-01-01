Museo del Risorgimento e dell’Età Contemporanea

Since 1831, this neoclassical landmark has been a favourite of Stendhal and other pillars of Padua’s cafe society for the heart-poundingly powerful coffee and caffè correto (coffee-based cocktails) served at the ground-floor Caffè Pedrocchi. The grand 1st floor – decorated in styles ranging from ancient Egyptian to imperial – houses the museum, recounting local and national history from the fall of Venice in 1797 until the republican constitution of 1848 in original documents, images and mementos.