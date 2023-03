The ground and 1st floors of the early-20th-century Palazzo Zuckermann are home to the Museo d’Arti Applicate e Decorative, with an eclectic assortment of decorative and applied arts spanning several centuries of flatware, furniture, fashion and jewellery. On the 2nd floor is the Museo Bottacin, a treasury of finely worked historic coins and medals, kept company by a modest collection of 19th-century paintings and sculpture.