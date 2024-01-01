San Pedro Cathedral

Davao

LoginSave

This centrally located cathedral on the site of the city's oldest church has an interesting design meant to resemble an ark. Daily mass in English at 6am and noon.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Philippine Eagle

    Philippine Eagle Center

    15.35 MILES

    To view one of the largest eagles in the world (in terms of wing span), head to the Philippine Eagle Center, which is dedicated to conserving these…

  • Museo Dabawenyo

    Museo Dabawenyo

    0.12 MILES

    An excellent museum with two floors of well-designed galleries exploring the complex patchwork of indigenous tribal groups, religions and ethnicities of…

  • Kublai's Gallery

    Kublai's Gallery

    1.15 MILES

    An unconventional setting for a fine-art gallery, paintings by artist Kublai Millan fill the walls of this large space. Take an elevator to the 4th or 5th…

  • Davao Crocodile Park

    Davao Crocodile Park

    2.48 MILES

    Around 5km north of the city centre is this large complex spread out along the Davao River. A combination conservation centre and zoo, there are croc …

  • Bankerohan Public Market

    Bankerohan Public Market

    0.55 MILES

    Vibrant, chaotic, claustrophobic, smelly and resembling a sprawling shanty town, Bankerohan provides a taste of local flavour. Everything that appears in…

  • People’s Park

    People’s Park

    0.45 MILES

    A family-friendly expanse of more concrete than green space with larger-than-life-sized sculptures of native peoples of Mindanao, all designed by artist…

  • Dabaw Museum

    Dabaw Museum

    3.84 MILES

    This museum, next to the Waterfront Insular Hotel northeast of downtown, has a good collection of tribal weaving and artefacts from most of the Mindanao…

View more attractions

Nearby Davao attractions

1. Museo Dabawenyo

0.12 MILES

An excellent museum with two floors of well-designed galleries exploring the complex patchwork of indigenous tribal groups, religions and ethnicities of…

2. People’s Park

0.45 MILES

A family-friendly expanse of more concrete than green space with larger-than-life-sized sculptures of native peoples of Mindanao, all designed by artist…

3. Bankerohan Public Market

0.55 MILES

Vibrant, chaotic, claustrophobic, smelly and resembling a sprawling shanty town, Bankerohan provides a taste of local flavour. Everything that appears in…

4. Kublai's Gallery

1.15 MILES

An unconventional setting for a fine-art gallery, paintings by artist Kublai Millan fill the walls of this large space. Take an elevator to the 4th or 5th…

5. Davao Crocodile Park

2.48 MILES

Around 5km north of the city centre is this large complex spread out along the Davao River. A combination conservation centre and zoo, there are croc …

6. Dabaw Museum

3.84 MILES

This museum, next to the Waterfront Insular Hotel northeast of downtown, has a good collection of tribal weaving and artefacts from most of the Mindanao…

7. Philippine Eagle Center

15.35 MILES

To view one of the largest eagles in the world (in terms of wing span), head to the Philippine Eagle Center, which is dedicated to conserving these…