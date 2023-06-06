Davao

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Philippine Paradise!; Shutterstock ID 719706694; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Destination update

Shutterstock / Joshua Edward Quillo

Overview

This sprawling city – the culinary, cultural, economic and commercial capital of the south – is, for better or worse, becoming more like Manila. More traffic, more malls, more multinationals, more subdivisions hidden behind security gates. However, Mt Apo looms majestically in the distance, symbolizing the typical Davaoeño's dual citizenship as both an urbanite and someone deeply rooted to the land outside the city. Locals know that Davao (dah-bow, and sometimes spelled “Dabaw”) has more than enough action to keep them satisfied, and yet it’s only a short drive or boat ride from forested slopes and white-sand beaches.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Dabawenyo

    Museo Dabawenyo

    Davao

    An excellent museum with two floors of well-designed galleries exploring the complex patchwork of indigenous tribal groups, religions and ethnicities of…

  • Kublai's Gallery

    Kublai's Gallery

    Davao

    An unconventional setting for a fine-art gallery, paintings by artist Kublai Millan fill the walls of this large space. Take an elevator to the 4th or 5th…

  • Davao Crocodile Park

    Davao Crocodile Park

    Davao

    Around 5km north of the city centre is this large complex spread out along the Davao River. A combination conservation centre and zoo, there are croc …

  • Bankerohan Public Market

    Bankerohan Public Market

    Davao

    Vibrant, chaotic, claustrophobic, smelly and resembling a sprawling shanty town, Bankerohan provides a taste of local flavour. Everything that appears in…

  • People’s Park

    People’s Park

    Davao

    A family-friendly expanse of more concrete than green space with larger-than-life-sized sculptures of native peoples of Mindanao, all designed by artist…

  • San Pedro Cathedral

    San Pedro Cathedral

    Davao

    This centrally located cathedral on the site of the city's oldest church has an interesting design meant to resemble an ark. Daily mass in English at 6am…

  • Dabaw Museum

    Dabaw Museum

    Davao

    This museum, next to the Waterfront Insular Hotel northeast of downtown, has a good collection of tribal weaving and artefacts from most of the Mindanao…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Davao with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.