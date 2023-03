Around 5km north of the city centre is this large complex spread out along the Davao River. A combination conservation centre and zoo, there are croc ‘shows’, including feeding sessions, tightrope walking, a cultural show and an excellent riverfront restaurant serving up crocodile four ways – sizzling, pasta, omelette and plain old steak – as well as other meats (including ostrich) and seafood. Also runs a zipline (P300) in the hills nearby with panoramic views.