This compact square features the Victory Monument, erected in 1705 in memory of the Great Siege, and an 1880 statue of St Lawrence, patron saint of Vittoriosa. On the eastern side of the square, the magnificent building dating from 1888 is home to the Band Club of St Lawrence. A few good cafes make it a fine morning and afternoon pitstop.
Misraħ ir-Rebħa
Vittoriosa
