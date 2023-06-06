Shop
Vittoriosa is only 800m long and 400m at its widest, so it's hard to get lost – it's a sheer pleasure to wander aimlessly through its flower-bedecked alleys. There are several interesting sights, and stunning views across to Valletta.
The Knights took over this medieval fort in 1530 and strengthened it, and Fort St Angelo served as the residence of the Grand Master of the Order until…
The Inquisitor's Palace was built in the 1530s and served as law courts until the 1570s, when it became the tribunal (and prison) of the Inquisition,…
This museum, housed in a wartime police station, and the labyrinth of tunnels that lies beneath it, pays testament to Malta's pivotal part in WWII, and…
The old naval bakery, built in the 1840s and operating until the 1950s, now houses a wealth of material on Malta’s maritime past. The collection includes…
Built in the 16th century, this was used by the Knights to store ammunition, and had a door on each of its four sides for ease of access. It was later…
This compact square features the Victory Monument, erected in 1705 in memory of the Great Siege, and an 1880 statue of St Lawrence, patron saint of…
The 15th-century chapel in Upper Fort St Angelo is where the Knights of St John first worshipped on their arrival in Malta. Tours of Upper Fort St Angelo…
Owner Charlie Bugeja has carefully restored this building and is always keen to show visitors around. On the 1st floor, the twin-arched window, with its…
