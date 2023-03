The old naval bakery, built in the 1840s and operating until the 1950s, now houses a wealth of material on Malta’s maritime past. The collection includes huge Roman anchors, traditional Maltese fishing boats and models of the Knights' galleys. The small details of naval life are among the most fascinating: bone-dye and hashish pipes used for whiling away hours at sea, plus local prostitutes' licences indicating the lifestyle back on land.