Malta at War Museum

This museum, housed in a wartime police station, and the labyrinth of tunnels that lies beneath it, pays testament to Malta's pivotal part in WWII, and brings vividly to life the suffering of the islanders. As well as displays in glass cases, there's a stirring film with lots of original footage, narrated by Sir Laurence Olivier. Plus there's the opportunity to descend into the former air-raid shelters, which bring to life the underground existence necessary during the islands' fierce bombardment.