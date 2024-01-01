Wat Pakkhan

Luang Prabang

Dated 1737 but rebuilt a century ago, Wat Pakkhan has a simple, appealingly archaic look with angled support struts holding up the lower of its two superposed roofs. Across the road, the ochre colonial-era villa that now forms Unesco offices was once the city's customs office.

    Wat Xieng Thong

    0.1 MILES

    Luang Prabang's best-known monastery is centred on a 1560 sǐm (ordination hall). Its roofs sweep low to the ground and there's a stunning 'tree of life'…

  • Sunset view over the city from Mount Phousi, a sacred mountain located in the heart of the former capital of Laos.

    Phu Si

    0.69 MILES

    Dominating the old city centre and a favourite with sunset junkies, the 100m-tall Phu Si (prepare your legs for a steep 329-step ascent) is crowned by a…

  • Tat Kuang Si Waterfalls

    Tat Kuang Si

    14.22 MILES

    Thirty kilometres southwest of Luang Prabang, Tat Kuang Si is a many-tiered waterfall tumbling over limestone formations into a series of cool, swimmable…

  • UXO Laos Information Centre

    UXO Laos Information Centre

    1.21 MILES

    The sobering UXO Laos Information Centre helps you get a grip on the devastation Laos suffered in the Second Indochina War and how nearly 40 years later…

  • Wat Mai Suwannaphumaham

    Wat Mai Suwannaphumaham

    0.79 MILES

    Wat Mai is one of the city's most sumptuous monasteries, its wooden sǐm (ordination hall) sporting a five-tiered roof in archetypal Luang Prabang style,…

  • Laos Buffalo Dairy

    Laos Buffalo Dairy

    12.38 MILES

    Set up by some Australian pioneers with no prior experience in farming, the Buffalo Dairy is now producing a range of delicious cheese and dairy products…

  • Tat Sae

    Tat Sae

    6.17 MILES

    The wide, multilevel cascade pools of this menthol-hued waterfall 15km southeast of Luang Prabang are a memorable sight from August to November. Unlike…

  • Green Jungle Park

    Green Jungle Park

    7.97 MILES

    Thirty-two kilometres west of the city, this slice of natural paradise reclaimed from a rubbish dump uses the forest and a stunning cascade as its…

1. Unesco Offices

0.04 MILES

This vital office advises on how new developments must adhere to strict architectural guidelines in order to maintain the historical authenticity of the…

2. Wat Souvannakhili

0.1 MILES

The most prominent building of Wat Souvannakhili looks more like a colonial-era mansion than a monastery, but the small sǐm (ordination hall) is a classic…

3. Wat Xieng Thong

0.1 MILES

Luang Prabang's best-known monastery is centred on a 1560 sǐm (ordination hall). Its roofs sweep low to the ground and there's a stunning 'tree of life'…

4. Wat Sensoukaram

0.25 MILES

Rich ruby-red walls with intricate gold overlay give Wat Sensoukaram one of the most dazzling facades of all of Luang Prabang's temples. The name, temple…

6. Wat Xiengleck

0.35 MILES

Riverside Wat Xienleck has an Angkorian-style brick stupa that looks like it's about to fall over.

7. Wat Punluang

0.45 MILES

A beautifully faded temple guarded by emerald nagas (river serpents) on its roof, supported by columns and with an illustrated ochre interior.

8. Wat Longkhun

0.46 MILES

When the coronation of a Luang Prabang king was pending, he spent three days in retreat at Wat Longkhun before ascending the throne. The central sǐm …