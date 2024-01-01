Broken Heart

Issyk-Köl Oblast

LoginSave

Just before you arrive at the Jeti-Ögüz resort from the north, the partly-wooded back side of the Seven Bulls ridge appears to be a single splintered hill. Its heart-shaped form has led to many a tragic legend. Most common is that where two suitors both spilled their blood fighting for the affections of a beautiful woman: both died and this rock is her broken heart.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ala-Kul lake and snow-capped mountains in Kyrgyzstan.

    Ala-Köl

    15.66 MILES

    The two-day trek to stunning Ala-Köl is for many visitors a highlight of the entire Kyrgyzstan experience. Though less than 1.5 km², the range of massive…

  • Jolgolot Viewpoint

    Jolgolot Viewpoint

    13.48 MILES

    Hike the hour or two up from the village of Jolgolot (a suburb of Karakol) to take in stunning views of the city and Issyk-Köl to the north and the…

  • Karakol Animal Market

    Karakol Animal Market

    13.82 MILES

    Early on Sunday mornings one of Kyrgyzstan's biggest animal markets takes place around 2km north of central Karakol. Typical of such markets, you'll…

  • Seven Bulls

    Seven Bulls

    0.33 MILES

    One of Kyrgyzstan's most photographed natural features, the Seven Bulls (Jeti-Ögüz) is an abrupt serrated ridge of ferric-red sandstone cliffs that have…

  • Przhevalsky Memorial Museum

    Przhevalsky Memorial Museum

    16.62 MILES

    The main attraction of the shrine-like Przhevalsky memorial garden is a small, well-presented museum dedicated to Nikolai Przhevalsky, the Russian…

  • Holy Trinity Cathedral

    Holy Trinity Cathedral

    13.2 MILES

    Set peacefully amid trees, this hefty wooden structure is topped with green-roofed towers and almost-golden onion domes. The 1872 stone original was…

  • Karakol History Museum

    Karakol History Museum

    13.1 MILES

    Occupying an archetypal 1887 Russian house, this museum has a few Scythian bronze artefacts, local tools and musical instruments. Taxidermists' victims…

  • Victory Park

    Victory Park

    13.34 MILES

    In addition to the standard monument of Victory on a plinth, memorialising the end of WWII, Karakol's Victory Park also includes an interesting monument…

View more attractions

Nearby Issyk-Köl Oblast attractions

1. Seven Bulls

0.33 MILES

One of Kyrgyzstan's most photographed natural features, the Seven Bulls (Jeti-Ögüz) is an abrupt serrated ridge of ferric-red sandstone cliffs that have…

2. Karakol River Park

12.3 MILES

Developed under the initiative of the Destination Karakol public association, this area of nicely maintained land alongside the Karakol River has benches,…

3. Karakol History Museum

13.1 MILES

Occupying an archetypal 1887 Russian house, this museum has a few Scythian bronze artefacts, local tools and musical instruments. Taxidermists' victims…

4. Merchant's Home

13.13 MILES

This two-storey home with an ornate balcony is one of the most attractive historic structures in town, but sadly isn't open to the public.

5. Holy Trinity Cathedral

13.2 MILES

Set peacefully amid trees, this hefty wooden structure is topped with green-roofed towers and almost-golden onion domes. The 1872 stone original was…

6. Pedagogical College

13.21 MILES

Attractive historic building just opposite the cathedral, worth a look though they don't welcome tourists wandering in.

7. Tagay-biy Statue

13.31 MILES

Local hero Tagay-biy, renown as a great warrior who lead the Kyrgyz to victory during the 16th invasion of Kalmyk tribes, is memorialised in statue form…

8. Victory Park

13.34 MILES

In addition to the standard monument of Victory on a plinth, memorialising the end of WWII, Karakol's Victory Park also includes an interesting monument…