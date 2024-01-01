Just before you arrive at the Jeti-Ögüz resort from the north, the partly-wooded back side of the Seven Bulls ridge appears to be a single splintered hill. Its heart-shaped form has led to many a tragic legend. Most common is that where two suitors both spilled their blood fighting for the affections of a beautiful woman: both died and this rock is her broken heart.
Broken Heart
Issyk-Köl Oblast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
One of Kyrgyzstan's most photographed natural features, the Seven Bulls (Jeti-Ögüz) is an abrupt serrated ridge of ferric-red sandstone cliffs that have…
Set peacefully amid trees, this hefty wooden structure is topped with green-roofed towers and almost-golden onion domes. The 1872 stone original was…
Occupying an archetypal 1887 Russian house, this museum has a few Scythian bronze artefacts, local tools and musical instruments. Taxidermists' victims…
In addition to the standard monument of Victory on a plinth, memorialising the end of WWII, Karakol's Victory Park also includes an interesting monument…
Nearby Issyk-Köl Oblast attractions
