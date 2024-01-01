Russische Orthodoxe Kirche

The five glinting gold onion domes of this Russian Orthodox Church, constructed between 1847 and 1855, rise above a canopy of trees 600m southeast of the Neroberg hill. The church was built by Duke Adolph von Nassau to house the funerary monument of his wife, Elisabeth Michailowna, and their daughter, who died during childbirth.
