Wiesbaden

Overview

Lined with magnificent neoclassical buildings that were rebuilt after WWII, Wiesbaden, the state capital of Hesse, is one of Europe's oldest spa towns, with hot springs still flowing today. It's 40km west of Frankfurt, across the Rhine from Mainz.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kochbrunnen

    Wiesbaden

    If you're game to taste-test the hot spa waters for which the city is known (and named), which are said to have wonderful pharmacological powers, head to…

  • Schloss Freudenberg

    Wiesbaden

    Challenge all your senses at Schloss Freudenberg, a century-old mansion 3.5km southwest of Wiesbaden's centre that’s been turned into a hands-on,…

  • Museum Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden

    Paintings from the 12th to 19th centuries and some 100 works by the Russian expressionist Alexej von Jawlensky (1864–1941), who lived in Wiesbaden for the…

  • Marktkirche

    Wiesbaden

    The Protestant neo-Gothic Marktkirche, built of bright red bricks between 1853 and 1862, was the first all-brick building to be built in the region. Its…

  • Russische Orthodoxe Kirche

    Wiesbaden

    The five glinting gold onion domes of this Russian Orthodox Church, constructed between 1847 and 1855, rise above a canopy of trees 600m southeast of the…

  • Michelsberg Synagogue Memorial

    Wiesbaden

    The site of Wiesbaden’s largest pre-war synagogue, built in 1869 and destroyed in 1938, is marked by a memorial that includes an outline of the structure …

  • Kurhaus Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden

    Built in 1907, the neoclassical Kurhaus is now the city’s convention centre. Ornate interior spaces include the main hall, with its marble floor, granite…

  • Altes Rathaus

    Wiesbaden

    Overlooking the Schlossplatz, the Altes Rathaus (1610) is Wiesbaden's oldest building. It houses the representative rooms of the Hessischer Landtag …

