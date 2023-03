Paintings from the 12th to 19th centuries and some 100 works by the Russian expressionist Alexej von Jawlensky (1864–1941), who lived in Wiesbaden for the last 20 years of his life, are highlights of Wiesbaden’s art museum. They sit alongside late-20th-century installations, objects, sculptures and paintings, and a natural sciences section featuring geological, mineral and botanical exhibits. The dazzling gilded hall mosaic dates from just before WWI.