Highlights of this well laid-out state museum include an ensemble of exquisite Jugendstil pieces, outstanding collections of Renaissance and 20th-century German paintings, and baroque porcelain and furniture. Rare artefacts from the Merovingian and Carolingian periods include 4th- to 7th-century tombstones in Latin. Mainz’ illustrious medieval Jewish community is represented by gravestones from the 11th to 13th centuries.