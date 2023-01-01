Gutenberg-Museum Mainz

A heady experience for book lovers, the Gutenberg Museum commemorates native son Johannes Gutenberg, who in the 15th century ushered in the information age here by perfecting moveable type. Highlights include very early printed masterpieces – kept in a walk-in vault – such as three extremely rare (and valuable) examples of Gutenberg’s original 42-line Bible. Many of the signs are in English, as is a 15-minute film.

Try out Gutenberg’s technology yourself at the museum’s Druckladen across tiny Liebfrauenstrasse.