Life-size dinosaur mock-ups guard the front of Frankfurt’s natural history museum. Inside the early 1900s neo-baroque building, exhibits cover palaeontology (including fossils from the Grube Messel site), biology and geology. Most have English signs.

The museum is free to visitors from Frankfurt's twin cities, which include Birmingham, Budapest, Cairo, Dubai, Guangzhou, Krakow, Lyon, Milan, Prague, Tel Aviv and Toronto.