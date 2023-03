Spread out between 1km and 2km northwest of the Hauptbahnhof, Frankfurt’s famous trade fair grounds are anchored by the iconic MesseTurm, a 256m-high skyscraper nicknamed der Bleistift (the pencil) due to its cylindrical core topped by a 36m-high pyramid. The Messe grounds have absolutely nothing of interest to offer visitors except during trade fairs, which famously wreak periodic havoc on the local tourist economy.