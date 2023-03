Frankfurt's skyline wouldn't be the same without the Main Tower, one of the tallest and most distinctive high-rises in town. A great place to get a feel for ‘Mainhattan’ is 200m above street level, on the tower's observation platform, reached by lift in a mere 45 seconds. Pre-booking tickets online saves time queuing, but be prepared for airport-type security. It closes during adverse weather.

You can also take in the cityscape from the 53rd-floor restaurant or the adjacent cocktail lounge.