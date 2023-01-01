Heiligtum der Isis und Mater Magna

In a darkened, dungeon-like space, a glass walkway leads you around this extraordinary Roman archaeological site, which was discovered in 1999 during the construction of the Römerpassage shopping mall. Brilliantly illuminated artefacts discovered during excavations include ceremonial bowls, Roman tablets, statues, coins and dried fruits like figs from other climates. Signs are in German but an English brochure is available. The easy-to-miss, office-like entrance is on the mall's ground floor, just inside the western entrance.