The photogenic Römer (old town hall) consists of three step-gabled 15th-century houses. In the time of the Holy Roman Empire, it was the site of celebrations during the election and coronation of emperors. Today it houses the office of Frankfurt’s mayor and serves as the registry office. The barrel-vaulted Kaisersaal is accessed from Limpurgergasse via a courtyard and carved red-sandstone spiral staircase.