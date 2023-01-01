Historisches Museum Frankfurt

Showcasing Frankfurt’s long and fascinating history, the city's revamped Historical Museum occupies a five-building complex completed in 2017. Its main permanent collection, Frankfurt Then?, spans daily life, finance, trade, military, science, children's toys, photography, paintings, graphic prints, ceramics, sculptures, media, fashion, textiles, furniture, musical instruments and technology, arranged thematically rather than chronologically. Frankfurt Now! features a scale model of the city based on contemporary residents' impressions by artist Herman Helle.