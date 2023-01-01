Schirn Kunsthalle

Some of Germany’s most topical and talked-about art exhibitions take place at this modern and contemporary art museum, such as retrospectives of artists like Kandinsky, Chagall, Kahlo, Giacometti and Klein, as well as digital art, and themes such as 'artists and prophets'. The building's interlocking structures include a domed rotunda main entrance hall and a 140m-long central exhibition building designed to resemble the Uffizi building in Florence. Admission prices depend on the exhibition; pre-purchase tickets to avoid queueing.