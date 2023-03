Frankfurt's largest synagogue was built between 1908 and 1910 by Lichtenstein-born architect Franz Roeckle (1879–1953), who trained in Stuttgart before settling in Frankfurt. Damaged in the 1938 pogroms and WWII bombing raids, its interior was restored between 1948 and 1950, but restoration of its exterior wasn't completed until 1994. On its gable, a medallion features a heraldic lion holding a shield bearing the Star of David in its paw.