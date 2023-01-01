Wollheim Memorial

This memorial is housed in a little pavilion marked ‘107984’ – the prisoner number of Norbert Wollheim, a forced labourer at the IG Farben’s corporate slave-labour camp, Buna/Monowitz (Auschwitz III), who filed a successful lawsuit against the company in 1951. Video testimonials by camp survivors (some in English) screen inside. It's 50m from the southwest corner of the IG-Farbenhaus building (to the left as you approach the main entrance).

Other IG-Farben slave labourers who lived to write about their experiences include Primo Levi and Elie Wiesel.