Out the front of the Kurhaus Wiesbaden, the Bowling Green is flanked by an elegant, 129m-long colonnade.

  • Exterior of Staedelsches Kunstinstitut museum (Museum Staedel), Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Germany.

    Städel Museum

    19.11 MILES

    Founded in 1815, this world-renowned art gallery has an outstanding collection of European art from masters including Dürer, Rembrandt, Rubens, Renoir,…

  • Germany, Hesse, Frankfurt, view of Frankfurt Cathedral, Kaiserdom Sankt Bartholomaus.

    Kaiserdom

    19.67 MILES

    Frankfurt’s red-sandstone cathedral is dominated by a 95m-high Gothic tower, which can be climbed via 328 steps. Construction began in the 13th century;…

  • Germany, Frankfurt, Senckenberg Museum; Shutterstock ID 443693980; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: 100 Cities Guides app image downloads

    Senckenberg Museum

    18.27 MILES

    Life-size dinosaur mock-ups guard the front of Frankfurt’s natural history museum. Inside the early 1900s neo-baroque building, exhibits cover…

  • RÃƒÂ¶merberg square and Justice fountain, Frankfurt

    Römerberg

    19.5 MILES

    The Römerberg is Frankfurt’s old central square. Ornately gabled half-timbered buildings, reconstructed after WWII, give an idea of how beautiful the city…

  • Grube Messel

    Grube Messel

    25.59 MILES

    A Unesco World Heritage Site, this one-time coal and oil shale quarry 10km northeast of Darmstadt is renowned for its superbly preserved animal and plant…

  • Gutenberg-Museum Mainz

    Gutenberg-Museum Mainz

    6.04 MILES

    A heady experience for book lovers, the Gutenberg Museum commemorates native son Johannes Gutenberg, who in the 15th century ushered in the information…

  • Heiligtum der Isis und Mater Magna

    Heiligtum der Isis und Mater Magna

    5.85 MILES

    In a darkened, dungeon-like space, a glass walkway leads you around this extraordinary Roman archaeological site, which was discovered in 1999 during the…

  • Mainzer Dom

    Mainzer Dom

    6.05 MILES

    Topped by an octagonal tower, Mainz’ immense cathedral, built from deep red sandstone in the 12th century, is quintessentially Romanesque. Its predecessor…

Nearby Wiesbaden attractions

1. Kurhaus Wiesbaden

0.11 MILES

Built in 1907, the neoclassical Kurhaus is now the city’s convention centre. Ornate interior spaces include the main hall, with its marble floor, granite…

2. Kochbrunnen

0.16 MILES

If you're game to taste-test the hot spa waters for which the city is known (and named), which are said to have wonderful pharmacological powers, head to…

3. Marktkirche

0.18 MILES

The Protestant neo-Gothic Marktkirche, built of bright red bricks between 1853 and 1862, was the first all-brick building to be built in the region. Its…

4. Bäckerbrunnen

0.18 MILES

There’s a hot springs tap at the Bäckerbrunnen, a little brick building a block south of Goldgasse.

5. Neues Rathaus

0.22 MILES

Across the Schlossplatz from the Altes Rathaus is the Neues Rathaus (1887). Its interior is closed to the public.

6. Marktbrunnen

0.23 MILES

On the Schlossplatz, the Marktbrunnen dates from 1753 and was restored in 2016.

7. Altes Rathaus

0.24 MILES

Overlooking the Schlossplatz, the Altes Rathaus (1610) is Wiesbaden's oldest building. It houses the representative rooms of the Hessischer Landtag …

8. Michelsberg Synagogue Memorial

0.35 MILES

The site of Wiesbaden’s largest pre-war synagogue, built in 1869 and destroyed in 1938, is marked by a memorial that includes an outline of the structure …