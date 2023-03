The Protestant neo-Gothic Marktkirche, built of bright red bricks between 1853 and 1862, was the first all-brick building to be built in the region. Its glockenspiel (carillon) has 49 bronze bells weighing between 13kg and 2200kg; it rings at 9am, noon, 3pm and 5pm daily. Schedules for regular organ concerts are posted on the website.