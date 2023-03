If you're game to taste-test the hot spa waters for which the city is known (and named), which are said to have wonderful pharmacological powers, head to the Kochbrunnen. Inside the stone pavilion are four free-flowing spouts. A sign recommends drinking no more than 1L a day, though if you can down more than a mouthful you deserve a beer.

There’s another hot springs tap at the Bäckerbrunnen, a little brick building a block south of Goldgasse.