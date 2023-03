Challenge all your senses at Schloss Freudenberg, a century-old mansion 3.5km southwest of Wiesbaden's centre that’s been turned into a hands-on, experiential Erhfahrungsfeld (Experience Field). Inspired by the ideas of Rudolf Steiner, exhibits change regularly, and may include an ice chamber, where you can experience a winter storm at -22°C, or a barefoot path. All are family-friendly. At the Dunkelbar (dark bar) you can order a drink in total darkness.