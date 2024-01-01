Altona Museum

This moderately interesting collection is devoted to the art and culture of northern Germany since the 18th century. An unusual aspect is the focus on children's culture with a wonderful 'house of children's books'. We wouldn't cross town to see it, but it's worth an hour of your time if you're in the area.
