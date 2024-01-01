This five-storey-tall street mural by Belgian artist ROA depicts animal carcasses, including a sheep and a deer, in a distinctive monochrome spray-paint style. Depicting the cycle of life and death of animals native to the region where the work is created is a recurrent theme in ROA's work.
Transit Mural
Kreuzberg
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.88 MILES
Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …
1.83 MILES
For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…
1.93 MILES
The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…
0.72 MILES
The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.
1.62 MILES
Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.
1.84 MILES
This compelling exhibit tells stories of terror and persecution in Nazi Germany.
17.95 MILES
This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…
17.65 MILES
Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…
Nearby Kreuzberg attractions
0.14 MILES
One of Berlin’s best-known works of street art is this monumental stencil-style piece inspired by the US-Soviet space race and created by Victor Ash as…
0.27 MILES
This grand, twin-towered hospital was built in the 1840s by three students of Karl Friedrich Schinkel and used until 1970. Since 1973, it's been a…
0.28 MILES
This obscure museum ostensibly traces German design history from the early 20th century to today, but actually feels more like a cross between a cabinet…
4. FHXB Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Museum
0.32 MILES
The ups and downs of one of Berlin’s most colourful districts – Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain – are chronicled in this converted red-brick factory. The…
0.34 MILES
Founded in 1975, the Künstlerhaus is an artistic sanctuary and creative cauldron for emerging artists from around the globe. In 2010 it moved into this…
0.63 MILES
This wall-sized street mural showing a bizarrely dressed, seemingly genderless, yellow-skinned figure is a signature work by Os Gemeos, aka identical…
0.65 MILES
Rounded Heads is a house-sized mural by internationally renowned Berlin street artist Nomad that shows a faceless person embracing a hooded character.
0.69 MILES
Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group…