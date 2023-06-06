Kreuzberg

Shoppers and stalls inside Marheineke Markthalle, Marheinekeplatz.

Overview

Kreuzberg and Neukölln across the canal are Berlin's most dynamic and cool neighbourhoods. With the Jewish Museum and the German Museum of Technology, the area offers a couple of blockbuster sights, but its main draw is its global village atmosphere, accompanied by a burgeoning roster of eclectic eateries, bars, nightlife and indie shopping. Western Kreuzberg around Bergmannstrasse, meanwhile, has a more genteel air.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • (GERMANY OUT) Aussenansicht: Betonstelen im"E.T.A.-Hoffmann-Garten"- M?rz 1999 (Photo by Brigitte Hiss/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Jüdisches Museum

    Kreuzberg

    In a landmark building by American-Polish architect Daniel Libeskind, Berlin’s Jewish Museum offers a chronicle of the trials and triumphs in 2000 years…

  • Tempelhofer Feld

    Tempelhofer Feld

    Kreuzberg

    The airfield of Tempelhof Airport, which so gloriously handled the Berlin airlift of 1948–49, has been repurposed as one of the largest urban parks in the…

  • Deutsches Technikmuseum

    Deutsches Technikmuseum

    Kreuzberg

    A roof-mounted ‘candy bomber’ (the plane used in the 1948 Berlin Airlift) is merely the overture to this enormous and hugely engaging shrine to technology…

  • Museum der Dinge

    Museum der Dinge

    Kreuzberg

    This obscure museum ostensibly traces German design history from the early 20th century to today, but actually feels more like a cross between a cabinet…

  • Prinzessinnengärten

    Prinzessinnengärten

    Kreuzberg

    Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group…

  • König Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche

    König Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche

    Kreuzberg

    If art is your religion, a pilgrimage to this church-turned-gallery is a must. Tucked into a nondescript part of Kreuzberg, this decommissioned Catholic…

  • Kunstquartier Bethanien

    Kunstquartier Bethanien

    Kreuzberg

    This grand, twin-towered hospital was built in the 1840s by three students of Karl Friedrich Schinkel and used until 1970. Since 1973, it's been a…

  • Berlin Story Museum

    Berlin Story Museum

    Kreuzberg

    This multimedia exhibit, moodily set inside a WWI air-raid shelter, provides a handy introduction to Berlin by charting milestones in its history through…

