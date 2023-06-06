Shop
Kreuzberg and Neukölln across the canal are Berlin's most dynamic and cool neighbourhoods. With the Jewish Museum and the German Museum of Technology, the area offers a couple of blockbuster sights, but its main draw is its global village atmosphere, accompanied by a burgeoning roster of eclectic eateries, bars, nightlife and indie shopping. Western Kreuzberg around Bergmannstrasse, meanwhile, has a more genteel air.
Kreuzberg
In a landmark building by American-Polish architect Daniel Libeskind, Berlin’s Jewish Museum offers a chronicle of the trials and triumphs in 2000 years…
Kreuzberg
The airfield of Tempelhof Airport, which so gloriously handled the Berlin airlift of 1948–49, has been repurposed as one of the largest urban parks in the…
Kreuzberg
A roof-mounted ‘candy bomber’ (the plane used in the 1948 Berlin Airlift) is merely the overture to this enormous and hugely engaging shrine to technology…
Kreuzberg
This obscure museum ostensibly traces German design history from the early 20th century to today, but actually feels more like a cross between a cabinet…
Kreuzberg
Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group…
König Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche
Kreuzberg
If art is your religion, a pilgrimage to this church-turned-gallery is a must. Tucked into a nondescript part of Kreuzberg, this decommissioned Catholic…
Kreuzberg
This grand, twin-towered hospital was built in the 1840s by three students of Karl Friedrich Schinkel and used until 1970. Since 1973, it's been a…
Kreuzberg
This multimedia exhibit, moodily set inside a WWI air-raid shelter, provides a handy introduction to Berlin by charting milestones in its history through…
