Tempelhofer Feld

The airfield of Tempelhof Airport, which so gloriously handled the Berlin airlift of 1948–49, has been repurposed as one of the largest urban parks in the world. In this noncommercial open-sky adventure playground, cyclists, bladers and kite-surfers whisk along the tarmac, while fun zones include the Luftgarten beer garden, barbecue areas, bike rentals, an artsy mini-golf course, a skatepark, an outdoor classroom, art installations, and urban gardening projects. More than two dozen panels provide historical background information.

The park's opening hours vary seasonally. Entrance gates close around sunset, but you're free to hang out as long as you want and leave via the exit turnstiles.