Park am Gleisdreieck

Berliners crave green open spaces, and this vast park reclaimed from a former railway junction is the latest in a string of urban oases. A railway line still separates the sprawling grounds into the wide-open Westpark, with expansive lawns and play zones for kids, and the Ostpark, with a nature discovery area, a half-pipe, a little maple and oak forest and an outdoor dance floor.

Historic relics such as tracks, signals and ramps are smoothly integrated throughout. There are numerous entrances – getting off Gleisdreieck U-Bahn station will put you right in the thick of the Westpark. For the Ostpark, Yorckstrasse S-Bahn station is closest.