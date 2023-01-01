Fernsehturm

Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower has been soaring 368m high since 1969 and is as iconic to Berlin as the Eiffel Tower is to Paris. On clear days, views are stunning from the observation deck (with bar) at 203m or from the upstairs Sphere restaurant (207m), which makes one revolution per hour.

Built in 1969, the tower was supposed to demonstrate the GDR's engineering prowess, but ended up being a bit of a laughing stock when it turned out that, when hit by the sun, the steel sphere below the antenna produced the reflection of a giant cross. West Berliners gleefully dubbed the phenomenon ‘the Pope’s revenge’.