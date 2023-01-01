Museum Nikolaikirche

The late-Gothic Church of St Nicholas (1230) is Berlin’s oldest surviving building and is now a museum documenting the architecture and history of the church and the surrounding Nikolai quarter. Grab the free audioguide for the scoop on the octagonal baptismal font and the triumphal cross, or to find out why the building is nicknamed the ‘pantheon of prominent Berliners’.

There's a free 30-minute organ recital on Fridays at 5pm. At other times, head up to the gallery for close-ups of the organ, a sweeping view of the interior and a chance to listen to recorded church hymns.