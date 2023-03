This private late-baroque home features a series of painstakingly restored period rooms that impart a sense of how the well-to-do lived, dressed and spent their days during the Biedermeier period (1815–48).

The structure once belonged to the prominent Knoblauch family, which included politicians, architects and patrons of the arts who enjoyed tea and talk with architect Schinkel, sculptor Schadow and other luminaries of the day.