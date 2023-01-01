Zille Museum

Like no other artist of his time, Heinrich Zille (1858–1929) managed to capture the hardships of working-class life in the industrial age with empathy and humour. This small private museum in the Nikolaiviertel preserves his legacy with a selection of drawings, photographs and graphic art. There's also an interesting video on his life (in German only).

Afterwards, you can channel Zille’s ghost over a beer at the nearby Zum Nussbaum pub, a rather authentic recreation of his favourite watering hole.