Nikolaiviertel

Commissioned by the East German government to celebrate Berlin's 750th birthday, the twee Nicholas Quarter is a half-hearted attempt at recreating the city's medieval birthplace around its oldest surviving building, the 1230 Nikolaikirche. The maze of cobbled lanes is worth a quick stroll, while several olde-worlde-style restaurants provide sustenance.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum island on Spree river and Alexanderplatz TV tower in center of Berlin, Germany

    Museumsinsel

    0.46 MILES

    Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …

  • Neues Museum und Alte Nationalgalerie (right) at Museumsinsel in Berlin.

    Neues Museum

    0.42 MILES

    For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…

  • The Museumsinsel in Berlin

    Pergamonmuseum

    0.51 MILES

    The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…

  • BERLIN, GERMANY- October 15, 2014: Berlin Wall was a barrier constructed starting on 13 August 1961. East Side Gallery is an international memorial for freedom. October 15, 2014 in Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    1.68 MILES

    The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.

  • Berlin city Germanyu 1610343451

    Fernsehturm

    0.31 MILES

    Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.

  • Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    17.68 MILES

    This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…

  • Schloss Sanssouci

    Schloss Sanssouci

    17.38 MILES

    Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…

Nearby Museumsinsel & Alexanderplatz attractions

1. Zille Museum

0.03 MILES

Like no other artist of his time, Heinrich Zille (1858–1929) managed to capture the hardships of working-class life in the industrial age with empathy and…

2. Knoblauchhaus

0.03 MILES

This private late-baroque home features a series of painstakingly restored period rooms that impart a sense of how the well-to-do lived, dressed and spent…

3. Museum Nikolaikirche

0.04 MILES

The late-Gothic Church of St Nicholas (1230) is Berlin’s oldest surviving building and is now a museum documenting the architecture and history of the…

4. Hanf Museum

0.08 MILES

This eight-room exhibit examines the many uses of hemp as well as its cultural, practical, medicinal and religious significance in various cultures going…

5. Museum Ephraim-Palais

0.09 MILES

Once the home of Veitel Heine Ephraim – court jeweller and coin minter to Frederick the Great – this pretty, pint-size 1766 town palace hosts changing…

6. Neuer Marstall

0.13 MILES

The 1901 neobaroque Neuer Marstall by Ernst von Ihne once sheltered royal horses and carriages. In 1918 revolutionaries hatched plans to topple the…

7. Rotes Rathaus

0.14 MILES

The Rotes Rathaus (Red Town Hall) is the seat of Berlin's governing mayor and a red-brick neo-Renaissance pile completed in 1869. Outside, note the…

8. Neptunbrunnen

0.2 MILES

This elaborate fountain was designed by Reinhold Begas in 1891 and depicts Neptune holding court over a quartet of buxom beauties symbolising the rivers…