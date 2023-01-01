Topographie des Terrors

In the spot where the most feared institutions of Nazi Germany (including the Gestapo headquarters and the SS central command) once stood, this compelling exhibit chronicles the stages of terror and persecution, puts a face on the perpetrators and details the impact these brutal institutions had on all of Europe. A second exhibit outside zeroes in on how life changed for Berlin and its people after the Nazis made it their capital.

To complement the exhibits, a self-guided tour of the historic grounds takes you past 15 information stations with photos, documents and 3D graphics, as well as a 200m stretch of the Berlin Wall.