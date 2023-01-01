Deutsches Spionage Museum

High-tech and interactive, this private museum not only documents the evolution of spying from ancient Egypt to the 20th century, it also displays hundreds of ingenious tools of the trade, including a lipstick pistol, shoe bugs and an ultra-rare Enigma cipher machine. You learn about famous spies, get to encrypt a message, and discover your digital transparency in the Facebook puzzle. A hit with kids of all ages is the wicked laser labyrinth.

Film buffs, meanwhile, love to linger among the original props from fictional spy hero James Bond. The exhibit also addresses a hot topic issue of our times: big data as well as data security, rights in the surveillance society and issues surrounding social media.