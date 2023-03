This rare eyewitness to the pre-WWII Potsdamer Platz was designed in 1912 as a wine restaurant. It was one of the first steel-frame buildings in town. The sturdy construction allowed the owners to store the heavy wine on the upper floors and helped it withstand the wartime bombing raids.

Today's there's again a wine tavern on the ground floor while the free Daimler Contemporary Berlin gallery presents edgy art exhibits on the 4th.