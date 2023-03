Designed by Helmut Jahn, the visually dramatic Sony Center is fronted by a 26-floor, glass-and-steel tower and integrates rare relics from the prewar era of Potsdamer Platz, such as the opulent Kaisersaal. The heart of the Sony Center, though, is a central plaza canopied by a tentlike glass roof with supporting beams radiating like bicycle spokes. The plaza and its many cafes are popular places to hang out and people-watch.