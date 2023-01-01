Legoland Discovery Centre

Geared towards the primary school set, this cute indoor amusement park counts a 4D cinema, a Lego space station and a slow-mo ride through the Dragon Castle among its attractions. Check online for discounts and combination tickets with other attractions.

In the Ninjago City Adventure, kids can train as a ninja and then test their courage by battling snakes and braving a laser labyrinth in the Ninjago Temple. Grown-ups can marvel at a mini-Berlin with landmarks recreated entirely from those tiny plastic bricks.