Musikinstrumenten-Museum

This darling museum is packed with fun, precious and rare sound machines, including the glass harmonica invented by Ben Franklin, a flute played by Frederick the Great, and Johann Sebastian Bach's harpsichord. Stop at the listening stations to hear what some of the more obscure instruments sound like.

There are also plenty of old trumpets, bizarre bagpipes and even a talking walking stick. A crowd favourite is the Mighty Wurlitzer (1929), an organ with more buttons and keys than a troop of beefeaters, that's cranked up at noon on Saturday and during the occasional silent movie screening. Classical concerts, many free, take place year-round (ask for a schedule or check the website).