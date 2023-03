Germany's film history gets the star treatment at this engaging museum. Explore galleries dedicated to pioneers like Fritz Lang, ground-breaking movies like Leni Riefenstahl's Nazi-era Olympia and legendary divas like Marlene Dietrich. The TV exhibit has more niche appeal but is still fun if you want to know what Star Trek sounds like in German.

The museum is part of the Filmhaus, which also houses a film school, the Arsenal cinema, a library and a museum shop.