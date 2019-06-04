Boulevard der Stars

Berlin's own version of Hollywood's Walk of Fame features 101 (and counting) brass stars embedded in a red-asphalt 'carpet' along Potsdamer Strasse. They honour actors and directors from German film and TV, some of whom achieved international fame such as Marlene Dietrich, Werner Herzog and Romy Schneider.

Each star bears the engraved name, biographical data, profession and autograph of the honouree. A cute gimmick is the 'Pepper's Ghost' cameras that create a holographic image of the celebrity hovering above their brass star. Feel free to step next to it and snap a picture.