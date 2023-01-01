Dalí – Die Ausstellung

If you only know Salvador Dalí as the painter of melting watches, burning giraffes and other surrealist imagery, this private collection will likely open new perspectives on the man and his work. Here, the focus is on his graphics, illustrations, sculptures, drawings and films, with highlights including etchings on the theme of Tristan and Isolde and epic sculptures like Surrealist Angel, as well as the Don Quixote lithographs.

If you need a little help understanding this fantasy world, join a guided tour offered throughout the day by Dali Scouts.